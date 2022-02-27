Florida man dies after crash during police chase

The Kansas Highway Patrol changed the location of the crash. KSN has updated the information to be what is now stated in the crash log.

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Florida man has died while trying to elude police in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), on Saturday, Feb. 26, just after 10:35 a.m. a trooper attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado for erratic driving.

The KHP says 29-year-old Derek Stortzum, from Brooksville, Florida, was driving the Chevrolet and ran from the trooper.

The trooper successfully conducted a pit maneuver to Stortzum and his car on U.S. Highway 283, 14 miles south of Norton.

Stortzum’s vehicle ended up in the north ditch facing northeast on its wheels.

Stortzum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KHP.

