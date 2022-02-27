ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Florida man dies after crash during police chase

By Stephanie Nutt, Daniel Fair
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIrs0_0eQYoY2R00

The Kansas Highway Patrol changed the location of the crash. KSN has updated the information to be what is now stated in the crash log.

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Florida man has died while trying to elude police in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), on Saturday, Feb. 26, just after 10:35 a.m. a trooper attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado for erratic driving.

Fort Riley soldiers deployed in Europe extended

The KHP says 29-year-old Derek Stortzum, from Brooksville, Florida, was driving the Chevrolet and ran from the trooper.

The trooper successfully conducted a pit maneuver to Stortzum and his car on U.S. Highway 283, 14 miles south of Norton.

Stortzum’s vehicle ended up in the north ditch facing northeast on its wheels.

Stortzum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KHP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Florida State
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Norton#Ksnw#Khp#Chevrolet#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy