Yes, Alfonso Plummer knocked down six more three pointers — that’s 14 in two games — but the veteran guard wasn’t on the court down the stretch as Illinois finished off its 93-85 victory against Michigan. Cockburn was, and it was on his back the Illini stayed ahead of the Wolverines in the second half. The 7-foot, 285-pound center finished with 27 points on 11 of 15 shooting and added seven rebounds and two steals as he once again got the best of Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO