Something’s gotta give, and this would be the logical time for cracks to appear for Matt and Sylvie. Everything’s been going hunky-dory for lovebirds Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey despite his character moving away from Chicago. Typically, when an actor playing a lead role decides to leave a series, their pairing would break up or their alter-ego would be killed off. Chicago Fire decided to go a different route by keeping the couple together and investing in a long-distance relationship. But how long can it last? We may be about to find out…

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO