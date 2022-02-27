ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Riley soldiers deployed in Europe extended

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNW) — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, soldiers from Fort Riley who are currently deployed in Europe are having their stays extended.

The soldiers are a part of Operation: Atlantic Resolve, which has been rotating army units to Europe since 2014. Approximately 3,700 troops were deployed in July of 2021.

Troops are deployed in multiple European countries, including Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Latvia.

According to the US Army, they will only stay in the region “as long as they are needed.”

