No. 3 Eagles Ridge Academy 64, No. 4 Fort Lupton 49, in Fort Lupton: A day after upsetting the top seed in the eight-team district (15-5), Fort Lupton fell to Eagle Ridge (19-3) in the district finals. The Bluedevils dropped to 14-8 on the season. The Warriors jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and kept methodically tacking on to their lead. Senior Bryce Andrews led Fort Lupton with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Despite the loss, the Bluedevils head into the 32-team state tournament and will take on No. 6 Resurrection Christian (17-5) in the first round Friday in Loveland.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO