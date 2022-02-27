ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More sunshine to follow Sunday showers

By Tony Chiavaroli
 2 days ago

A good Sunday morning my friends! Get ready for some light rain activity as we look onward.

More cloud cover settles in on Sunday, along with late morning to evening scattered showers. You can keep the jackets handy throughout the day with an umbrella as highs will average around the mid-50s.

Mainly sunny skies will return on Monday and last at least into the middle of the week with highs getting back into the 60s and eventually the 70s, pushing past the middle of the week!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers around, arriving later for the coast. Highs in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out very late with lows in the low 40s to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 60 to the low-mid 60s.

