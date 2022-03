I have lived in Alaska for 46 years and have mostly voted for Democrats in every election, even absentee. I fully support and will vote for Lisa Murkowski in the fall. Although I have not agreed with some of her positions, she has demonstrated what it means to me to have real human strength and decency. Her integrity is such that she will stand up in the face of the GOP at all costs to herself and do the right thing.

ALASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO