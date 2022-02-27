Wilmington Police Arrest Two Men on Gun Charges

HILLTOWN TWP, PA — The Hilltown Township Police Department announced the arrest of 33-year-old Noah Paul Reynolds for Assault, Resisting Arrest and related charges. Authorities state that on Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 8:04 pm, Hilltown Police investigated a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole, on Blooming Glen Road near Rickert Road. The first responding officer discovered the driver running in the roadway, away from the scene. The driver was found to be intoxicated. When officers attempted to place the driver into custody, he resisted arrest, and while engaging in combative behavior, he kicked an officer in the head. After being secured in the police vehicle, the driver kicked the interior door of the patrol vehicle causing substantial damage. Upon arrival at police headquarters and placement in a holding cell, the driver spit on a Patrol Sergeant striking the officer in the face and head area with saliva.

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO