State Fire Marshal assists investigation of fire in Reeds, Mo.

REEDS, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. Jasper County Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire at 4491 S Smith in the town of Reeds.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Carthage Mercy responded to a residence on the SW corner of 6th and Smith. Mutual aid fire support arrived from Avilla and Carthage.

The wood frame home was fully engulfed as firefighters arrived. At least one vehicle burned close to the residence.

On scene fire is still active and few details are known. The State Fire Marshal has been requested to assist investigation which is routine.

