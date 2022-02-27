ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeds, MO

State Fire Marshal assists investigation of fire in Reeds, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago
S SMITH STREET, REEDS, MO.

REEDS, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. Jasper County Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire at 4491 S Smith in the town of Reeds.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Carthage Mercy responded to a residence on the SW corner of 6th and Smith. Mutual aid fire support arrived from Avilla and Carthage.

The wood frame home was fully engulfed as firefighters arrived. At least one vehicle burned close to the residence.

On scene fire is still active and few details are known. The State Fire Marshal has been requested to assist investigation which is routine.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The People’s Convoy rolled through the Joplin area, but came to a stop with a crash near Mt. Vernon

JOPLIN, Mo. – The People’s Convoy departed California last Wednesday and arrived for their second day of travel in Oklahoma on Sunday.  Now Monday morning about 9:40 a.m. they rolled into Missouri leaving the Will Rogers Turnpike behind. Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop D PIO, Sam Carpenter told us just before the convoy arrived they had been anticipating the arrival. ...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; McDonald County officials ask if you can identify this man

IN CUSTODY… CLICK HERE FOR UPDATED ARTICLE >> Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; Male now caught by authorities after two-day search McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The MCSO is seeking the identity of an individual spotted early Monday morning on camera.  The male is wanted for questioning regarding vehicle theft in the Pineville area. “Suspect was last seen in the Race...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

People’s Convoy nears Joplin; Sheriff Heath Winfrey estimates 1,000 trucks in Big Cabin

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Sunday afternoon we spent time on SE330 CR overpass of I-44 near Big Cabin, Okla. as locals welcomed The People’s Convoy. Sheriff Heath Winfrey of Craig County estimates the group to be about 1,000 trucks and vehicles. Organizers say many more. But that’s what they are planning for parking. The convoy travels about 45 mph in...
BIG CABIN, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (Feb. 26-27)

JOPLIN, Mo. – Early Saturday morning about 4:45 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire at 910 W 5th, near W 5th and Conner on west alley. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Click here to read the full story. Power outage affecting Carthage, Jasper,...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Community Policy