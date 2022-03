Mississippi State used a wide variety of batters and bested Grambling by a score of 2-1 in Tuesday night's midweek contest. Right-handed freshman pitcher Jack Walker pitched five complete innings of play and struck out eight batters faced while giving up only one run, three hits and two walks. Brad Cumbest hit his third home run of the season and was 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. True-freshman Aaron Downs went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Relief pitcher Parker Stinnett pitched the final four innings of play and gave up no runs on two hits while striking out eight.

