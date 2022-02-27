ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions, Zelenskiy says

By Reuters
 2 days ago
LVIV, Ukraine, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskiy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskiy said.

"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 42

" it's your choice "
2d ago

Didn't you read the very short article 🤔 Ukraine is sending a delegation to the Belarus border for talks not Zelenskiy himself

Reply(5)
8
Divided We FAll
2d ago

I sure hope alot of eyes are on this, and something positive comes from it!!!

Reply
28
Lou Peronard
2d ago

they should have never gave up there nukes in the first place...they wouldn't be having this problem...the only sure fire way to be taken over by another government or even your own....is to give up a means to defend yourself....just look at Australia and now this...it's a communist push for take over

Reply(3)
2
Reuters

Reuters

