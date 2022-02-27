ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Apple Watch Series 8 to include ‘major updates to activity tracking and faster chips,’ Series 3 may finally be discontinued

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 2 days ago
The Apple Watch Series 7 brought a notable redesign with larger 41mm and 45mm sizes and even smaller display bezels than before. Now, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that 2022 could be the “biggest [year] in the history of the Apple since the original model” with new features, the Apple Watch Series 8, and more.

Plus, the increasingly slow and outdated Apple Watch Series 3 “may finally be retired.”

Apple Watch Series 8 features, SE, and more

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman doubles down on his previous reporting that Apple will likely introduce three new Apple Watch models this year. Those models purportedly include:

  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • An updated Apple Watch SE
  • An “Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports

Gurman goes on to say that he doesn’t expect “any major new health sensors” for the Apple Watch this year, though there is a possibility that Apple finally adds a body temperature feature to the device. The changes that we can reportedly expect include “major updates to activity tracking” as well as continued performance improvements.

Finally, Gurman also notes that this could finally be the year that the oft-maligned Apple Watch Series 3 is discontinued. As we’ve covered here at 9to5Mac multiple times, the Apple Watch Series 3 has become increasingly hard to recommend despite its attractive price point.

Here’s the full blurb from Gurman about his expectations for the Apple Watch lineup this year:

I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model. I’m looking for three new models this fall: an Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports. I wouldn’t expect any major new health sensors this year, besides the possible inclusion of the oft-discussed body temperature feature. But look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board. Also, the Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be retired.

What do you make of this report? Are there any specific changes you’re hoping to see with this year’s Apple Watch refresh? Let us know down in the comments.

