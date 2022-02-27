Updated BMW 1 Series Prepares For Audi A3 Battle

People, like crows and ferrets, love to hoard shiny things, but unlike these two animals, human beings aren't that interested in bottle caps and lose change. We like shiny things that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Things like diamond rings, NFTs of monkeys smoking weed and Lamborghinis are what captures our attention, and when these things get destroyed, we all mourn together, like a parade of Gucci-wearing elephants. There have been numerous cases where exotic supercars have been destroyed in freak accidents, crashed by idiots, and even crushed by tyrannical governments. This week, we cover the heartbreaking story of a professional athlete's Lamborghini Aventador that met an untimely death in the lofty heights of Beverly Hills.

