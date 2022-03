STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A brisk walk each day could slash your risk of developing dementia by a third, according to a new study. Keeping fit into middle age might be the key to preventing Alzheimer’s disease, according to the American Academy of Neurology. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80% of its cases.

