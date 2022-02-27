ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn vs. Georgetown live stream, watch online, TV channel, time, game odds, spread, prediction, pick

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgetown is down to just three more chances to win a Big East game and avoid going winless in conference play for the first time in program history. But the Hoyas (6-21, 0-15 Big East) are going to need a significant upset in order to reach the win column after dropping...

www.cbssports.com

