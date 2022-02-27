ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead, another injured in Brooklyn stabbing

By Aliza Chasan
GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was fatally stabbed and another was injured in Gowanus on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call on 7th Street near Third Avenue and found two injured men: a  25-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest and a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Emergency medical services also responded and took the men to a hospital.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased, officials said. The younger victim was listed in what police described as “stable” condition.

Officers took a 20-year-old man into custody. Charges were pending Sunday morning.

The NYPD has not yet released the names of the victims or of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Rx4. CT
2d ago

Senseless gathering leads to senseless killing. Attend events that will enable you to plant seeds to reap the fruits at a later date.

Steven Acevedo
2d ago

since when is 3rd and 7th gowanus ? it's park slope get it right. violence lowers the property values. y'all need to stop doing that with the misinformation.

PIX11

Rikers jail inmate who died in custody was father of 3

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A father of three unable to post bail became the first person to die in the custody of New York City’s Department of Correction this year. Tarz Youngblood, 38, was inside found unresponsive on Rikers Island;  CPR was performed and he was later brought to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
