Man dead, another injured in Brooklyn stabbing

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was fatally stabbed and another was injured in Gowanus on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call on 7th Street near Third Avenue and found two injured men: a 25-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest and a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Emergency medical services also responded and took the men to a hospital.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased, officials said. The younger victim was listed in what police described as “stable” condition.

Officers took a 20-year-old man into custody. Charges were pending Sunday morning.

The NYPD has not yet released the names of the victims or of the suspect.

