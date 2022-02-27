ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fire at unoccupied house for sale in Rochester

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJptP_0eQYhcj600

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place Saturday evening on Wilder Street.

Firefighters say the house was unoccupied and up for sale.

Crews used two hose lines to extinguish the fire. According to the RFD, there was fire on the first floor and it had extended to the attic crawl space.

“A search of the structure found nobody inside,” the RFD said. “The structure was heavily damaged by the fire.”

No firefighters were injured while responding to the fire.

