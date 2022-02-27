ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

"As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension - I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country," Putin said on state television.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

