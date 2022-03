Jamshedpur FC knocked Hyderabad FC off the top of the table with a clinical 3-0 victory in their rescheduled encounter at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Chinglensana Singh (5th OG) scored an own goal to help Jamshedpur take the lead before skipper Peter Hartley (28th) doubled the lead with Daniel Chima Chukwu (65th) extending his rich vein of form with his fifth goal since joining Jamshedpur to crown a solid performance. Jamshedpur now are in pole position with 37 points from 18 matches, two more than Hyderabad (35 points) with a game in hand.

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO