Washington, DC

Capitol fence will return ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

By Nicholas Wu
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGMJW_0eQYflJX00
Security fencing is shown around the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 16, 2021. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

The Hill’s police department confirmed Sunday that some perimeter fencing would be reinstalled around the Capitol days before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and expected protests in Washington, D.C.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, a plan has been approved to put up the inner-perimeter fence around the Capitol building for the State of the Union Address,” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said in a statement. Manger added that he had requested support from other law enforcement agencies and the National Guard for their security preparations.

Fencing ringed the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and some temporary fencing was reinstalled ahead of a rally last September in support of Jan. 6 defendants . Congressional security officials had weighed plans to restore fencing ahead of Biden’s joint address to Congress last April amid potential protests over the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, but ultimately scrapped the proposal.



Law enforcement agencies have been preparing for protests in Washington modeled after trucker convoy protests in Canada against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions that brought traffic in the Canadian capital to a halt. The Canadian protests have drawn some sympathy from Republicans who supported their anti-mandate message. One group filed a permit with the National Park Service for a March 1 protest next to the Washington Monument; it claimed it could have up to 3,000 demonstrators in support of the Canadian trucker protests and against mandates.

The Pentagon has authorized as many as 700 National Guard personnel to assist the Metropolitan Police and the Capitol Police in an unarmed capacity through March 7. Capitol Police also said Sunday it would close some roads around the Capitol in preparation for the State of the Union.

Comments / 193

Kiri Jolith
2d ago

and here I thought fences and borders were inherently xenophobic and didn't work......simply astonishing how they can flaunt their hypocrisy so openly, and yet never get called on it.

Reply(43)
85
DUDE 1956
2d ago

I believe the fence is not to keep the citizens of the United States out but rather to keep the buffoons in. It seems that most politicians who inter Washington become brain dead within 24 to 48 hrs. there must be something in the water.

Reply
40
Julius Bôntrager
2d ago

Trying to keep the freedom Convoy from Mocking Cornpop. These are the same people that claim they are the champions of Democracy. But just prove they are champions of Hypocrisy instead.

Reply(7)
31
 

