ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dave Grohl praises 'rock star' Liam Gallagher

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Grohl believes Liam Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars". The Foo Fighters frontman co-wrote the former Oasis singer's latest single, 'Everything's Electric' and while he's delighted with the finished track - on which he also played drums - he regrets the fact they weren't able to get...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

The richest rock stars

Rock icons have always had a significant impact on society, whether through their poetic songwriting, innovative guitar techniques, catchy melodies, or powerful stage presence. The stardom that comes with a highly successful music career often leads to opulence. True rockers can generate an astoundingly significant amount of revenue through album sales, merchandising, licensing deals, and concert ticket sales.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dave Grohl Remembers Friend and Collaborator Mark Lanegan

In the wake of the passing of grunge legend Mark Lanegan on Tuesday (February 22), many have spoken out about their relationship with the throaty singer. Now, famed Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has added his thoughts. Speaking to The Independent, Grohl, who worked with Lanegan in the rock group...
MUSIC
The Press

C'mon On Down: Liam Gallagher invites rival sibling Noel to Knebworth

Liam Gallagher says his estranged brother Noel is "welcome" to attend his Knebworth gigs. The former Oasis frontman is set to mark 25 years since the Britpop legends' record-breaking gigs at the Hertfordshire venue with two sold-out solo gigs there on June 3 and June 4. The 'Wonderwall' hitmakers played...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Dave Grohl
Vulture

Dave Grohl’s Pure Disdain for James Corden Is Inspiring

Really, we wish this segment could’ve been everlong-er. During Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Dave Grohl found himself forced to participate in a segment that featured James Corden “playing” Foo Fighters songs on a keyboard, an allegedly fun activity that instead left Grohl checking his watch, rolling his eyes, and trying to banter with Hilary Duff about the joys of Smashburger. “I don’t know what the fuck you’re doing,” he finally offered halfway through the clip, while Duff laughed off whatever the hell was transpiring. “I know what song it is, but I’m afraid to say it for fear that people will think it sounds like that. But if I say it, will you stop?” Grohl also peppered in some “his face makes it worse” and “oh, fuck that” for good measure, which is all the more amusing when you realize he and Corden have beef going back to the Carpool Karaoke era. We’ve already hit replay.
MUSIC
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Stars#Movie Stars#Nme#Covid
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy