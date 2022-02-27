ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police officers injured in North Lawndale crash

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Some Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood.

The officers were responding to an emergency call about 1:40 p.m. with their lights and sirens activated when they hit a vehicle in an intersection in the 3700-block of West 16th Street, CPD said.

RELATED: 4, including 3 kids, injured after driver hits Chicago Fire Department vehicle on South Side: police

Those involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Chicago police.

It was not immediately clear how many officers were injured or if civilians were also injured.

CPD did not provide information about any possible citations issued.

