Gunshot victim found dead following car crash investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a car crash led to the discovery of a gunshot victim.

According to deputies, Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a crash near the intersection of Mercy Drive and Princeton Street around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

While rescue crews were checking on the driver involved in the crash, they discovered that the driver had been shot.

The 39-year-old man was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said they do not know where the original shooting occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Roads are back open at this time.

