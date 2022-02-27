ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ukrainian choral performance opens 'Saturday Night Live' with John Mulaney as host

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Saturday Night Live" opened its first show in a month with a tribute to the Ukrainian people as John Mulaney served as host. It was a much more somber opening for...

Dem O’Craps
2d ago

Coming from a liberal stronghold that makes fun of conservative views and wants you to have no protection. Watch them run behind soldiers if we were attacked.

