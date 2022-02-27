LSP arrest suspects of theft and possession of stolen property

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana are being charged with manslaughter as officials claim they shot an unarmed man in a car last week, per the New York Times. Deputies Isaac Hughes, 29, and Johnathan Louis, 35, were identified by Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III of Jefferson Parish as using “not justified” force when they shot and killed Daniel Vallee during a Marrero, La. standoff around 2 a.m. last Tuesday. Hughes and Louis were also fired from their jobs. The shooting followed a noise complaint, when the sheriff said Vallee was found in a parked car in front of a “known crack house.” Hughes joined the department in 2013, while Louis did so in 2020.

MARRERO, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO