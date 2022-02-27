ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Barnet car crash: Teen dies and three arrested

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old has died and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London. The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was found...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

A teenager has been killed and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London.The 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Metropolitan Police at around 11pm on Saturday, with officers saying he died at the scene in Barnet.Witnesses reported several people fleeing the scene after the incident, with three people later arrested and held in custody.#APPEAL | 🚨 We're appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy sadly died in a collision in #Barnet.He was travelling in a car in Frith Lane when it happened shortly before 11pm...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M25: Tributes to four who died in August 2021 crash

The families of four people who died in a crash involving a minibus, lorry and car on the M25 have paid tributes to their loved ones. Essex Police was called to the scene of the collision near Waltham Abbey, between junctions 26 and 27, at about 18:15 BST on 23 August.
ACCIDENTS
#Barnet#The Met Police
