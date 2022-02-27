ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

N.H. students of color said they were facing discrimination. After a staff member tried to help, she was fired

By New Hampshire Public Radio
vpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Plummer thought she was righting an injustice. After students of color were turned away from a professional hair styling event held by the New Hampshire Job Corps Center in Manchester because stylists did not know how to work on their hair, Plummer took it upon herself to arrange a “night...

www.vpr.org

Comments / 18

The Grey
2d ago

So the girls alienated themselves and then cried racism. Got it.

Reply(4)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mercury

Staff diversity in schools can help students of color

NORRISTOWN — Christopher Jaramillo, 28, is the newest member of the Norristown School Board. He likens the position to having a full-time job, though it is voluntary. The full-time job for which he gets paid is with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A Bronx native, Jaramillo moved with his...
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Society
NECN

Treehouse Built for Child Sparks Neighborhood Dispute in Portsmouth, NH

A treehouse for kids has turned into a dispute between adults in one New Hampshire neighborhood. A Portsmouth mother says she and her husband built the treehouse for their 9-year-old son, and that neighbors didn't express any opposition until after the work was done. "We were completely blindsided, my family...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire hospital receives hundreds of angry calls, bomb threat

Claremont, N.H.-based Valley Regional Hospital has been the target of a barrage of harassment stemming from a group known for subscribing to conspiracy theories, forcing the hospital to close phone lines and enlist the security of local police, The Washington Post reported Feb. 25. In early December, the hospital was...
CLAREMONT, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mckim
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Two CT Towns Rescind Mask Mandates

Two Connecticut towns will be ditching the mask mandate as the state continues to see improved COVID-19 numbers. In New Haven County, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett announced that the emergency mask mandate will no longer be in effect as of Friday, Feb. 25 after saying that she consulted with health experts and professionals.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#N H#Racism#Job Corps#Ywca#The Job Corps Center#The Job Corps Program#The Department Of Labor
Bloomberg

US Faces Teacher Shortage as Workers Quit Rapidly

In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)
EDUCATION
Riverhead News-Review

She’s helping Southold students far beyond the classroom

Some students may need help crafting a resume. Others may need help identifying a program they would be applying to in college. Some are trying to secure working papers. In the Southold School District, Nicole Helf is the go-to person to assist students in ways beyond just academics. In her role as transition and career coordinator, Ms. Helf had previously focused on assisting students with an individualized education program, which is geared toward kids with disabilities.
SOUTHOLD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
nonprofitquarterly.org

Challenges Leaders of Color Face

We did a set of interviews with organizations here in New York, where we talk to the outgoing White leader, the incoming leader of color, and someone who was on the board. And, what Dax is describing absolutely was true of that small sample, but I think it was still an interesting report, that a lot of boards were trying to have solve for DEI challenges that had been leveled against the White predecessor by replacing that person with a person of color. And so then what happens is that person of color comes in and still has to lead the organization, grow the organization, and we know that funders are not always as supportive of people of color as they claim they’re going to be. So they’re going to do that and also have to do all the cleanup from the DEI mess of their predecessor. Oftentimes people complain about the executive director job not being sustainable anyway, but I think these are the sorts of situations that make it particularly burdensome, unsustainable, et cetera for executive leaders of color.
SOCIETY
WVNews

Special education staff, students face unique challenges during pandemic in West Virginia

When the pandemic brought an unprecedented period of remote learning and other measures, special education was hit especially hard by the upheaval of educational norms. “When (COVID) first came in, our challenge was because we had school closure. So we’re really more of an intimate, hands-on, face-to-face kind of service delivery,” said Gia Deasy, Marion County Schools administrative assistant for special services.
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy