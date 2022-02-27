ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia demands Google restore access to its media YouTube channels in Ukraine

By Reuters
 2 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's state communications regulator on Sunday said it had written to Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and demanded that access to Russian media's YouTube channels be restored on Ukrainian territory.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said it wanted all restrictions imposed on the Russian-language YouTube channels of media outlets RBC, TV Zvezda and Sputnik to be removed.

Moscow on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media. read more

Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Andrei Khalip

Comments / 68

" it's your choice "
2d ago

Putin can demand anything he wants in Communist Russia because the people of Russia are scared of him because they will disappear ... cease all shelling and pull your troops out and maybe we'll talk

Reply(6)
45
The Arbiter
2d ago

Putin can make all the noise that he wants, but the answer is no. Twitter blocked Trump, same thing. Our technical technical companies are not obligated to help spread propaganda. 🙄

Reply(2)
31
Kookaloo
2d ago

They will be by to restore your service in three months on Tuesday between 9 and 7. Could you have someone waiting?😂

Reply(8)
39
