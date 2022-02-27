ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Andreas Christensen admits Chelsea contract situation is 'difficult'

By Krishan Davis
90min.com
 2 days ago

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has opened up on his "difficult" contract standoff with the club. The academy graduate is into the final four months of his current deal and there is a growing fear that he will walk away from the Stamford Bridge for nothing in the summer. He is currently...

www.90min.com

