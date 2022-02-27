ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot west of downtown

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said there was some kind...

www.kens5.com

Related
ABC10

1 man dead after shooting in Little Caesars parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting in front of a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. along the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue. As deputies from the Sacramento Sheriff's Office arrived...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cleveland.com

Man dies after being shot in parking lot of restaurant in Flats East Bank, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man in his 30s died Sunday after he was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in downtown Cleveland, police said. The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday outside Anejo Tequila Joint, on the 1000 block of West 10th Street in the city’s East Bank of the Flats, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Police and first responders gave first aid to the man before he was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDSU

NOPD: Man shot, killed in Costco parking lot identified

A man who was killed in a Costco parking lot over the weekend has been identified. The incident happened in the parking lot of a Costco on Dublin Street. Officers answered a call about the shooting just after 7 p.m. Police arrived moments later, and EMS crews pronounced the victim,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Four-year-old boy fatally shoots himself in grocery store parking lot as mother shopped

A four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself dead in the parking lot of a Georgia grocery store as his mother shopped, police say.The young boy, Miyell Hernandez, got hold of a gun that had been left in the car he was waiting in outside a Publix shop in DeKalb County on Sunday evening. He was with his 13-year-old cousin and eight-month-old sister at the time.After the shooting, Miyell’s cousin rushed into the store to get his mother. The infant was immediately taken to hospital but did not survive his injuries.Miyell’s aunt, Guadalupe Woods, set up a GoFundMe campaign raising money for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Shoot, Kill Man In Fayette Co. After Finding Dead Body In Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County shot and killed a man on Monday evening after discovering a woman’s dead body inside a home. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA-TV on Tuesday evening that the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville. The coroner was called to the scene around 5 p.m. According to police, officers were called to the home for a welfare check when they found a woman deceased in the residence. While attempting to detain a man inside the home, a struggle ensued and the man fired a gun...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Man claims self defense in West Michigan fatal stabbing

IONIA, MI – Authorities are investigating the death of a man after he was stabbed by another man, who is claiming self defense. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Phillip Court — south of Ionia — for a report of a stabbing that occurred.
IONIA, MI
cbs17

Man dies after shooting at Rocky Mount motel parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a motel and later died in Rocky Mount Friday night, police say. The incident was reported as a shooting with an injury around 11 p.m. at the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police respond after man hit in store parking lot

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after a man was hit in a parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. The driver told HPD she was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the man as she was driving across the parking lot. Officers […]
HENDERSON, KY
5 On Your Side

Man killed in shooting on parking lot of Ferguson business

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in front of a home Saturday afternoon in Ferguson. According to a press release from the Ferguson Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Newell Drive for a report of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground in front of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
FERGUSON, MO
KENS 5

Wimberley man arrested, charged with mother's murder

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A Wimberley man has been arrested and charged over his mother’s murder. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Brookmeadow Drive in Woodcreek on Saturday morning, Feb. 26, after an abandoned 911 call and subsequent welfare concern. Deputies...
WIMBERLEY, TX
WAFB

Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 44-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of New Orleans’ Costco warehouse store, police said Sunday night (Feb. 20). The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed. But New Orleans police said the fatal shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, based upon their preliminary investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KMOV

Man shot after argument in St. Charles parking lot

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the abdomen after an argument in a parking lot Thursday, police said. St. Charles Police said a man pulled a gun on another man after an argument around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Country Club Plaza. The 33-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Man shot several times in parking lot of Spring Hill bar

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot in Spring Hill early Saturday morning, a media alert from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded to Mermaids Lounge on reports of a shooting at 2:10 a.m. Witnesses called 911 and said a man had been shot several times in the parking lot, the sheriff's office explains.
SPRING HILL, FL

