Polk County Crime Spree Accomplice Arrested Twice On Saturday

POLK COUNTY, FL. – The female suspect in Saturday’s crime spree was identified as 43-year old Eileen Brackin of Auburndale, was arrested after an anonymous tip to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County Sheriff says that after learning Brackin’s identity, it was discovered that she had been arrested by Winter Haven Police Saturday morning, February 26, 2022, on a warrant for Violation of Probation (Possession of drug paraphernalia), and is currently in the Polk County Jail.

Brackin admitted to detectives that she was with Matthew C orrea during his crime spree.

Brackin is expected to be charged with: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Armed Robbery, Armed Burglary with Assault, and Armed Burglary of Conveyance.

Matthew Correa remains in stable condition at the hospital, but is expected to be released soon.

He will be receiving the following charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Law Enforcement Officer, Armed Robbery, Armed Burglary with Assault, Armed Burglary of Conveyance, Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Fleeing to Elude, False Imprisonment, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting with Violence, and Reckless Driving.

