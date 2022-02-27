Crescent wrestlers make statement; Anderson area spreads the wealth at state tourney

After Crescent failed to advance to the Class A/AA State Dual Team Wrestling Championships, the Tigers set their sights on the individual state tournament.

The Tigers were quite impressive as they qualified six wrestlers to the state tournament and won four individual championships.

“Crescent High School has a really, really deep wrestling history,” said Crescent coach Austin Powell. “We have a great foundation. Today, we went 4-for-4 in the finals. We had never gone undefeated in the finals, so this is a first for Crescent wrestling.”

Winning state championships for Crescent were: Brady Adams at 106 pounds, Aquan Taylor at 126 pounds, Kade Williams at 152 pounds and Elijah Richey at 182 pounds.

Powell said the Tigers work every day to make each other better.

“Honestly, just getting in that room and pounding on each other,” Powell said. “Our guys come in day-in and day-out and just want to be the best in the room every single day.”

Crescent has served as the root that has helped build other wrestling programs in the Anderson area as former Tiger coaches Chris Strickland and Anthony Martin now lead Belton-Honea Path and Dixie, respectively.

The Tigers “unofficially” finished second in Class A/AA in team points with 107.

Morris brothers lead Belton-Honea Path

Belton-Honea Path brothers Jayden and JoJo Morris had not lost a match in high school before Saturday’s Class AAA wrestling finals. That fact still has not changed.

Freshman Jayden Morris picked up his first state championship as he won at 120-pounds, while sophomore JoJo Morris won his second state championship with a victory at 132-pounds.

Strickland said the two-day tournament had been very typical.

“We have had a lot of highs and a lot of lows,” Strickland said. “We have had a lot of excitement and a lot of broken hearts. I am really proud of the way our guys have wrestled. Some of them did not reach their ultimate goal, but that is part of wrestling and part of life. I thought we wrestled well overall.”

The Bears “unofficially” finished second in Class AAA with 97 points.

Red Devil wins his second state championship

Liberty junior Blake Chandler won his second state championship as he won the Class A/AA 120-pound championship on Saturday.

“It took a lot of hard work over the years,” Chandler said. “There have been so many days that I did not want to get up and work hard, but I just had to keep doing it.”

Chandler said his goal for his senior season was quite simple.

“I am trying to be a three-timer,” Chandler said. “I need to keep working hard and to keep doing the little things that I need to do to keep getting better.”

Chandler’s teammate Landon Teague also won a state championship as he claimed the Class A/AA 145-pound championship.

Wattenbarger wins second state crown for Powdersville

Powdersville senior Nick Wattenbarger won his second state championship as he claimed the 152-pound Class AAA Championship Saturday.

Wattenbarger was happy to win his second title and said there was a formula to his success.

“I am just excited,” Wattenbarger. “I have working hard. It takes a lot of consistent hard work and wrestling in tournaments out of season. You need to stay prepared and stay in shape.”

Powdersville also won a Class AAA state championship at 138 pounds as Dylan Brooks defeated West-Oak’s Jeremy Dobbs, 9-4.