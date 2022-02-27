Missing toddler Jacob Jardine is found safe after Bay Area Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued early Feb. 27 for a missing toddler named Jacob Jardine. (CHP/Handout)

LATEST Feb. 27, 6:05 p.m.: Missing 2-year-old Jacob Jardine has been found, authorities announced. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that a Sunnyvale patrol officer found Jacob inside the brown 2008 Buick Enclave about four miles from where he was reportedly taken in that vehicle.



"He appears to be unharmed and healthy," the department said, adding that Jacob was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.



Authorities hadn't specified whether anyone responsible for Jacob's disappearance had been found.

Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m.: The San Jose Police Department's Air Support Unit is assisting in the search, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Twitter .



Sept. 27, 9:31 a.m. The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning for a missing 2-year-old in Sunnyvale.

According to Sunnyvale police, Jacob Jardine was inside an SUV parked on the 500 block of North Mathilda Avenue at 3:51 a.m., while his mother unloaded groceries from the vehicle. When she returned to the SUV, she discovered it had been stolen by an unknown suspect with Jacob still inside.

Jacob has red, curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white and gray pants when he went missing. The SUV is a brown 2008 Buick Enclave with temporary paper license plates, number unknown, issued in Georgia. The left headlight and taillight are out, and the right front tire is a spare. There is also a blue “baby on board” sticker on the vehicle.

Sunnyvale police are also looking for Luong “Tammy” Huynh, 29, who they think may have information about the abduction.

“At this time we are attempting to contact 29 year old Luong ‘Tammy’ Huynh,” the department wrote on Twitter. “We believe Tammy may have information that will help us locate Jacob Jardine. If you know Tammy or have recently seen or spoken with her, please contact us immediately at 408-730-7100.”

Anyone who sees the SUV or Jacob is asked to call 911 immediately.