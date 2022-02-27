ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Missing toddler Jacob Jardine is found safe after Bay Area Amber Alert

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJvjT_0eQYWCI500
An Amber Alert was issued early Feb. 27 for a missing toddler named Jacob Jardine. (CHP/Handout)

LATEST Feb. 27, 6:05 p.m.: Missing 2-year-old Jacob Jardine has been found, authorities announced. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that a Sunnyvale patrol officer found Jacob inside the brown 2008 Buick Enclave about four miles from where he was reportedly taken in that vehicle.

"He appears to be unharmed and healthy," the department said, adding that Jacob was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities hadn't specified whether anyone responsible for Jacob's disappearance had been found.

Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m.: The San Jose Police Department's Air Support Unit is assisting in the search, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Twitter .

Sept. 27, 9:31 a.m. The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning for a missing 2-year-old in Sunnyvale.

According to Sunnyvale police, Jacob Jardine was inside an SUV parked on the 500 block of North Mathilda Avenue at 3:51 a.m., while his mother unloaded groceries from the vehicle. When she returned to the SUV, she discovered it had been stolen by an unknown suspect with Jacob still inside.

Jacob has red, curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white and gray pants when he went missing. The SUV is a brown 2008 Buick Enclave with temporary paper license plates, number unknown, issued in Georgia. The left headlight and taillight are out, and the right front tire is a spare. There is also a blue “baby on board” sticker on the vehicle.

Sunnyvale police are also looking for Luong “Tammy” Huynh, 29, who they think may have information about the abduction.

“At this time we are attempting to contact 29 year old Luong ‘Tammy’ Huynh,” the department wrote on Twitter. “We believe Tammy may have information that will help us locate Jacob Jardine. If you know Tammy or have recently seen or spoken with her, please contact us immediately at 408-730-7100.”

Anyone who sees the SUV or Jacob is asked to call 911 immediately.

Comments / 16

little bean
2d ago

My heart breaks at news like this. But I’m struggling to understand who 1. would leave their child in a car while unloading groceries (I’m sure a playpen or crib would have been better for obvious reasons) 2. I’m sure she had her reason for grocery shopping at 3:51am and taking a toddler with her, I just can’t get my mind around that. This is my opinion only.

Reply
10
Rebekah XStubbles
2d ago

Omg I hope they find that beautiful boy safe and reunite him with his family his poor mom must be worried sick I got the amber alert this am. May the lord walk holding Baby Jacobs hand until he can be safely home with Mom.🙏

Reply
7
MONEYDONTSLEEP
2d ago

PSA; DONT EVER LEAVE YOUR CHILD IN CAR WHILE YOU UNLOAD GROCERIES AT 4:00 am while all Opportunities are out looking for next fix!! What’s the TRUE STORY HERE

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alert#Georgia#Toddler#Twitter#Air Support Unit#Suv
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
228
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy