By: Bryant Reed and Royce Jones/KDKA-TV AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Thousands of customers with the Ambridge Water Authority spent most of their day with no running water. KDKA’s Roye Jones spoke with the water authority’s general manager Thursday evening, who said most customers should start seeing running water again. Around 5 a.m., there was a break inside the treatment plant and crews were unable to stop water from flowing back into it. The break knocked out service for 8,000 customers. The water authority hired a company to come in and build two valves to isolate the plant and pump water out. They...

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO