Calvary United Methodist Church in downtown Frederick has selected Cornel Zimmer Organ Builders for the design, building and installation of its new pipe organ. The new organ, which will replace the church’s existing organ that has served since Calvary UMC was built in 1929, will consist of 46 ranks and a custom four-manual console. Many of the existing pipes from the present organ will be restored to new condition and become “heritage” pipes that will carry on the tradition and legacy of the music for which Calvary UMC is known.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO