Rockcastle County, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Crash in Rockcastle County

 2 days ago

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Crash

Kentucky State Police News

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred approximately 3:20 pm on Friday afternoon in Rockcastle County on Dysart Way / Old Somerset Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Nissan Murano, operated by Stacy N. Day, 45 years old of Mount Vernon, KY, was traveling east on Dysart Way when she lost control of her vehicle. Day’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided into a 2010 Ford Fusion that was traveling west on Dysart Way, driven by Mary A. Durham, 75 years old of Mount Vernon, KY. 

As a result of the collision, Mary Durham, was extricated by the Mount Vernon Fire Department and transported by Rockcastle EMS to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner.

Mary Durham’s passenger Devin J. Miller, 52 years old of Mount Vernon and Stacy Day were also transported by Rockcastle EMS to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Kentucky State Police Detective Dackery Larkey. 

