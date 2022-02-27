ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayla Sparks Appeared On 2/25 WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage

Kayla Sparks is the latest wrestler to pull a Rick Rude. Sparks appeared on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 25. On SmackDown, she was part of the kiss cam pre-match segment with Los Lothorios (Angel & Humberto). On Rampage, she competed against Serena Deeb. AEW...

