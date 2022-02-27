ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man cleared in Alice Sebold’s 1981 rape sues NY over conviction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The man who served 16 years in prison for the 1981 rape of author Alice Sebold and was exonerated last year is suing New York state for $50 million over his wrongful conviction.

Anthony Broadwater, 61, was cleared in November of his conviction for the rape, which took place when Sebold was a student at Syracuse University. Prosecutors determined after a reexamination of the case that there were serious flaws in the man’s arrest and trial.

An email seeking comment was sent to the state attorney general’s office.

Shortly after Broadwater’s exoneration, Sebold issued a statement publicly apologizing to him.

Comments / 6

cusetown
2d ago

Pay that man y’all took his life from him i followed the story him never got the chance to have kids or grandchildren y’all robbed him of that

Reply
5
