‘Jurassic Quest’: Dinosaur event at Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Convention Center is hosting an interactive, family-friendly dinosaur event called “Jurassic Quest” on Sunday, Feb. 27.

On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Dayton Convention Center will be hosting “Jurassic Quest.” According to the event, it is touted as North America’s “largest and most realistic dinosaur event.”

The event will feature interactive and family-friendly experiences through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods. Activities include bounce houses, dinosaur crafts, fossil digs, dinosaur rides and walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

According to the event, tickets cost $19 to $36 and time entry slots vary.

