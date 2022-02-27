‘Jurassic Quest’: Dinosaur event at Dayton Convention Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Convention Center is hosting an interactive, family-friendly dinosaur event called “Jurassic Quest” on Sunday, Feb. 27.
On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Dayton Convention Center will be hosting “Jurassic Quest.” According to the event, it is touted as North America’s “largest and most realistic dinosaur event.”Want to fly a drone? Air Force Museum hosts drone event
The event will feature interactive and family-friendly experiences through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods. Activities include bounce houses, dinosaur crafts, fossil digs, dinosaur rides and walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.
According to the event, tickets cost $19 to $36 and time entry slots vary.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0