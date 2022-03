After shaking up their roster at the 2022 trade deadline by adding Serge Ibaka while sending out a handful of other pieces, the Milwaukee Bucks have been busy lately. The front office bolstered the team’s depth by adding two veterans in DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter via buyouts following a rather intense pursuit of Goran Dragic, and they now have one roster spot left to utilize.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO