Putin puts nuclear deterrent forces on 'high alert' amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine

By Patrick Smith
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Vladimir Putin took "unprecedented" post-Cold War action Sunday by ordering his nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert as international tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiraled. Putin said in a meeting of top officials shown Sunday on state TV that the move, which means the country’s...

Mike Kudel
1d ago

this is old news. he did this Saturday. I know why I follow this leftist news. just like CNN it's fake news. only tell you what they want to tell you and when they want to tell you

Bass Face
2d ago

We should nuke them and they can nuke us killing 100+millions of innocent infants children and elderly and then we don't have to worry about covid19 anymore and we can be proud and dead having protected someone else's land. 🔥🔥💀💀👏👏

SOSA@NT[82ND]
2d ago

Yah let’s go Putin! Pull the trigger! Y’all may have your super sonic missiles, but we got that on check mate! You can flex 💪 on blowing up your own satellites thinking that we only have one laser armed Sat! As well as the hackers who can jump on your nuclear systems in an instant! Anonymous has already sent out that they are in and waiting! So yah let’s go Putin, foo man choo, and your rocket man! 3 drops! Game over, you can’t shoot what you can’t see! The world is gonna see what tech we got! We’re not the greatest nation for nothing! ONE NATION!!!

