Australian model Lucy Baddeley makes her high-fashion debut as she walks the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid: 'I'm still on cloud nine!'

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Perth model Lucy Baddeley has made her high-fashion debut at Milan Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old walked the Versace runway on Friday alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid in a black bodice and PVC ensemble, paired with chunky platform heels and bold eye makeup.

Lucy, who has worked with Aussie labels AJE and Triangl, told Perth Now on Sunday that she's 'still on cloud nine'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ScGF_0eQYPBVz00
'I'm still on cloud nine!' Australian model Lucy Baddeley, 21, made her high-fashion debut as she walked the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week on Friday (pictured) alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid

'Walking for Versace was something I've always dreamed about but never thought it could actually be my reality. I am still on cloud nine and so touched by all the love and support I've received,' she said.

Lucy wowed on the runway in a black dress with bodice detail, teamed with black PVC leggings, sky-high chunky platform heels and a gold chain shoulder bag.

She showed off a blunt blonde bob and her striking eyes were lined with heavy kohl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVH81_0eQYPBVz00
Star on the rise: Walking for Versace was something I've always dreamed about but never thought it could actually be my reality. I am still on cloud nine and so touched by all the love and support I've received,' Lucy told Perth Now on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ySdu_0eQYPBVz00
High-fashion debut: Lucy wowed on the runway in a black dress with bodice detail, teamed with black PVC leggings, sky-high chunky platform heels and a gold chain shoulder bag 

Lucy stormed the same runway as the Hadids - Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25 - with the sisters donning red bodice and PVC ensembles.

Following her high-fashion debut, Lucy shared footage of herself walking the runway to her Instagram and thanked designer Donatella Versace for the 'unforgettable opportunity' of casting her in the show.

'Debut for Versace!!! No words to express how grateful I am,' she wrote online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121a2f_0eQYPBVz00
Striking: She showed off a blunt blonde bob and her striking eyes were lined with heavy kohl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hh3ms_0eQYPBVz00
Sister act: Lucy stormed the same runway as Gigi (right), 26, and Bella (left), 25, Hadid, with the sisters donning red bodice and PVC ensembles

In February last year, Lucy told Base Camp Beauty her favourite way to unwind after a long day on set.

'I always listen to music on my way home from work to unwind and relax, and then lie down on the couch for a hot minute,' she said.

Lucy also prefers to keep things simple when not working, enjoying time outdoors.

'On my days off I love to be outside... go for a long coastal walk and swim followed by coffee with friends,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXIlp_0eQYPBVz00
Famous faces: The Hadid sisters are pictured with designer Donatella Versace during the arrivals 

