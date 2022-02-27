ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

By AFP
World Soccer Talk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Leeds United on Sunday sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa following a poor run of results that has left the Premier League side teetering just two points above the relegation zone. Saturday’s dispiriting 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, a run...

worldsoccertalk.com

CBS Sports

Jesse Marsch to Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa sacked; American agrees to join Premier League club as coach

February hasn't been kind to Leeds United. They've conceded 20 goals during a month that saw them draw one game and lose four more as they tumbled closer to the relegation zone. What has happened to last season's Premier League darlings? How did they go from a newly promoted team that finished ninth to a team at risk of dropping back to the Championship? Questions were asked about Marcelo Bielsa's extremely open style of play, but before analyzing that, it's important to note that he was without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and several other members of the team for large portions of the season. Leeds had a thin squad to begin the season, so the numerous injuries have cut extra deep.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury fans can be difference maker

Steve Cotterill is keen to remind fans the difference they can make as a boisterous away following helped Shrewsbury Town in at Burton. Town returned to winning ways and increased the gap between themselves and the League One drop zone to six points after a first league win in nine games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 'lodge a FORMAL COMPLAINT with the Premier League' after being denied a penalty against Man City, with furious chiefs demanding an apology for Frank Lampard over recent decisions

Everton have reportedly lodged a formal complaint after being denied a penalty against Manchester City at the weekend, with the club also asking for an apology to Frank Lampard and his squad in the wake of the controversy. City midfielder Rodri escaped an apparent handball call in the final knockings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marcelo Bielsa sacked by Leeds after defeat to Tottenham, Jesse Marsch in frame to replace him

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds on the back of a 4-0 hammering by Tottenham at Elland Road on Saturday, with American coach Jesse Marsch expected to replace him. Bielsa joined Leeds in 2018 and led them back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence two years later, as well as a ninth-placed finish in the top flight in 2020/21, but he leaves with the club only two points above the relegation zone and on a run of five defeats from six games.
MLS
The Independent

Tottenham suffer shock extra time FA Cup defeat at Middlesbrough

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.The Championship outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.Who knows how Antonio Conte will react to this defeat as their inconsistency continues to derail any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as Cityzens cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City secured progression into the last eight of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, seeing off a spirited Peterborough side 2-0. The Premier League leaders struggled to make a tangible impact on proceedings in the first half, although found their clinical touch after the break as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish made all of Pep Guardiola's side's ball retention pay dividends.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton are a team in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

