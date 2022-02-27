Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

February hasn't been kind to Leeds United. They've conceded 20 goals during a month that saw them draw one game and lose four more as they tumbled closer to the relegation zone. What has happened to last season's Premier League darlings? How did they go from a newly promoted team that finished ninth to a team at risk of dropping back to the Championship? Questions were asked about Marcelo Bielsa's extremely open style of play, but before analyzing that, it's important to note that he was without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and several other members of the team for large portions of the season. Leeds had a thin squad to begin the season, so the numerous injuries have cut extra deep.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO