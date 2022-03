The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly interested in free-agent infielder Colin Moran, and he would be an ideal fit to round out their infield depth. After Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch mentioned that free-agent infielder Colin Moran was a fit for the Cardinals, it was fair to wonder whether Hummel knew more than he was letting on. After all, he has covered the team for more than 50 years, and he knows people everywhere.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO