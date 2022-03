It probably comes as no surprise that Utah County remains one of the youngest counties in America. In 2021, one third of Utah County’s population was under the age of 18. In fact, almost 10% of our population was under the age of five. We have more young people than anywhere in the country. It’s exciting to live in a community that continues to grow, and I’m very optimistic about the future of our kids. In order to make sure that their futures remain bright, there are supports that we need to put in place today.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO