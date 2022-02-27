ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The parable of the forgiving father

By Rev. David Wilson Rogers
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago
Sin is everywhere. It is an unavoidable part of the human condition and the reason why Christ died on the cross so that humanity would have the ability to overcome its ravages. Blessed is the one who has come to terms with his or her own sin and recognizes the devastation it brings about. Yet that blessing ends when one’s presumed triumph over sin turns into condemnation and exclusion at the revelation of another’s sin. Jesus would not have such happing in the company of those who presumed to follow God.

Several Pharisees and Scribes did this very thing when they saw Jesus and the company he kept. With a presumption of faithful superiority, they condemned Jesus in a manner that was intended as a public shaming: “He eats with tax collectors and sinners.” In one harshly judgmental statement, they attempted to completely invalidate any authority, integrity, and credibility Jesus had with those who were interested in hearing his message.

It is nothing new to humanity. Politicians do it all the time. “Everyone who listens to my opponent’s message is deluded and following a lie.” Churches do it all the time. “That message is against the Bible so it must be of Satan and you had better not be in league with Satan.” Cultures do it all the time. “Those people are not like us and they do not deserve the same rights, privileges, and opportunities as we do.” It is the dual sin of judgment and exclusion that divides and destroys the crown jewel of God’s creation—the human spirit.

To that sin—and the ones who self-righteously and unwittingly commit it—Jesus responds with a story. He tells of a man who had two sons. One was considered good and righteous by all religious standards, and the other quite sinful. The sinful son rebelled and chose to live a life of debauchery. The good son remained loyal to his father. Then, when the wayward son reached a point of no return, he did the unthinkable and returned to his father with the expectation he would live the life of shame and disgrace his sinful choices had made real. Much to his surprise, however, the son was welcomed in open and loving arms with a celebration of great joy. It seemed well until the good son, jealous with rage that his disgraceful brother was being treated as a king, challenged their father with anger and rage over the presumed miscarriage of justice.

The point Jesus makes in this well-known tale from the 15th chapter of Luke is that Christians all fall under grace and not the judgment of other Christians. In spite of the sin and debauchery of the son—not to mention the disgraceful manner in which he sold out his own father to be as good as dead in order to pursue his sinful nature—the father’s love for his son never died.

Not everyone appreciates God’s love. This is particularly true when God’s love is extended toward people who would otherwise be deemed as underserving. One may consider the drug addict or criminal in a prison jumpsuit, the abusive spouse or the angry tyrant who teats a restaurant server with absolute disrespect. To be fair, there is no excusing sin and when sin tears at the fabric of human life, there must be reasonable consequences. Jesus’ story about the forgiving father and his two sons is not about justifying sin. However, it is a stark reminder that, no matter how sinful a person is, they are still a person—one Created in God’s image and called good. As Christians, ours is to never be content with the mere loyalty of the one son, but to also embrace the forgiveness and grace of the father.

