Premier League

Ghana’s Schlupp: 'Sloppy' Crystal Palace were punished by Burnley

 2 days ago

The 29-year-old Black Star is gutted with the team’s second half display which allowed the Clarets to draw level. Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp has blamed the team’s “sloppy” display in the second half for the 1-1 Premier League draw against Burnley at Selhurst Park Stadium on...

