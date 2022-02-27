Woman of Impact nominee hosts local heart-health spin class

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The American Heart Association nominated five women of impact to help raise money and awareness. One nominee, Dawn Turnage, hosted a fitness dance class Saturday, but now she is bringing workouts over to the Shenango Valley.

Exercising is very important when it comes to having a healthy heart. Workouts can be anything from dance to lifting weights and everything in between.

Sunday at noon, Cycle Life in Sharon partnered up with Turnage to promote good heart health in the last week of American Heart Month.

Cycle Life owner Aimee Javens said cycling is something anyone can do – regardless of fitness level.

Turnage herself takes spin classes and said she enjoys them.

“There’s a lot more to it — education and awareness, and letting the community know that we are in this together. We can definitely make a difference together when it comes to our health, our awareness, our alertness, as well as making sure that we get out and get fit and get active,” said Turnage.

Javens said she is excited for the opportunity to partner with Turnage and other upcoming charity events Cycle Life is sponsoring.

“This is our second charity ride, so we’ve been waiting for someone to ask us to do a charity ride. Next week, we are doing another charity ride for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Bike for Breakthrough,” Javens said.

It will be a “watch and ride” party. Javens helped record a production ride for the society.

You can find more information about all their charity rides on their Facebook page .

You can continue to support Dawn and other women of impact by donating to their campaigns. The woman who raises the most money will be named this year’s Woman of Impact.

