Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock: The Transformation Is Just Underway

Motorola Solutions Inc. stock (NYSE: MSI) is down 16% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was down almost 7% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -8.3% and -4.9%, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. MSI reported steady growth in its FY ’21 earnings reported late last week, with revenue rising from $7.41 billion in FY ’20 to $8.17 billion in FY ’21, driven primarily by rising product sales. Further, with COGS and operating expenses rising at a slower rate, operating margins jumped from 18.7% to 20.4% over this period. This led to EPS rising from $5.58 in FY ’20 to $7.36 in FY ’21. Despite this, the stock’s recent downturn has come largely due to a slump in growth stocks, led by a sell-off in the broader markets.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO