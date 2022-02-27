ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock: The Transformation Is Just Underway

By Dominick Dangelo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donnelley Financial Solutions is a cheap stock with an improving business model. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dominick Dangelo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium....

RR Donnelley Registers 2.1% Sales Growth In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) RR Donnelley & Sons Co RRD reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2.1% year-over-year to $1.377 billion, +1.9% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.38 billion.
Why Arista Networks Stock Just Popped

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock was off to the races on Tuesday morning, rising by 5.5% through 10:25 a.m. ET after delivering a big earnings beat Monday night. Ahead of the publication of its fourth-quarter results, analysts had predicted that the cloud computing company would report earnings of $0.73 per share (non-GAAP) on sales of $789.1 million. Instead, Arista earned $0.82 per share on sales of $824.5 million.
Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change...
Seeking Alpha

Citizens Financial Undervalued Ahead Of What Should Be Further Positive Transformation

For some time now, my thesis on Citizens Financial (CFG) has been about a bank that is transforming from a perennial operational underperformer into a much better-run bank. Quarter by quarter and year by year, management continues to build the case for believing in that transformative potential. Now, heading into 2022, Citizens looks well-positioned with respect to loan growth and sensitivity, and if management can execute on further efficiency, competitiveness, and quality drives, the upside could be meaningful.
Recap: Donnelley Financial Q4 Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Donnelley Financial Solns beat estimated earnings by 2.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $22.50 million from...
Motorola Solutions Stock Looks Set To Bounce On The Back Of Steady Earnings Growth

Motorola Solutions Inc. stock (NYSE: MSI) is down 16% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was down almost 7% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -8.3% and -4.9%, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. MSI reported steady growth in its FY ’21 earnings reported late last week, with revenue rising from $7.41 billion in FY ’20 to $8.17 billion in FY ’21, driven primarily by rising product sales. Further, with COGS and operating expenses rising at a slower rate, operating margins jumped from 18.7% to 20.4% over this period. This led to EPS rising from $5.58 in FY ’20 to $7.36 in FY ’21. Despite this, the stock’s recent downturn has come largely due to a slump in growth stocks, led by a sell-off in the broader markets.
SailPoint Technologies: Growth Stock Trading At Excellent Value

Shares of SailPoint rallied ~8% after the company posted excellent Q4 results and offered upbeat guidance for FY22. It almost feels like the markets are tired of correcting. Over the past week, even as news on the Russia/Ukraine conflict has intensified, every time bears had wanted to drag the market downward into panic-selling, cooler heads prevailed and indices bounced off lows. Amid the possibility of a near-term rebound, it's a good time to invest in the small/mid-cap tech growth stocks that have lost the most ground since last November, and few options are better than SailPoint Technologies (SAIL).
Etsy: Not Just Another Pandemic Stock

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is a niche e-commerce company that focuses on handmade, craft, and vintage items. Also, they expanded their market with the acquisitions of Reverb (musical instruments) and Depop (fashion resale). With increasing popularity of the gig industry (seller side) and demand for last mile delivery, Etsy has been gaining traction since 2015. During the pandemic, demand exploded and resulted in 80-90% YoY increase in revenue.
Cronos Earnings: Cannabis Stock With 65% Net Cash And 51% Revenue Growth

After a long delay, Cronos releases both its third quarter and fourth quarter earnings results. Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), a Canadian operator, released its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday before the bell. This came just two weeks after the company released its third quarter earnings after a long delay. The company is finally in compliance after conducting an extensive audit review. The company is rapidly growing, but is bleeding cash at a best-in-class rate. The company is doing interesting things in its R&D department, but investors should wait for results before giving it credit. I discuss the earnings results and compare the stock with the peer group.
Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
Hookipa Pharma slips on equity offering

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) has slumped ~20% after-hours on announcing a public offering of common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock. Other terms of the offering were not disclosed. Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock issued in...
Community Policy