Alaska unveiled its new Boeing 737 MAX 9 livery featuring the orca whale. Here's how the scene was designed and painted.

Alaska Airlines recently debuted its brand-new special paint job featuring the symbolic orca whale.

The carrier partnered with Boeing and design consultancy Teague to paint the livery using new 3D inkjet technology.

The unique inkjet printer significantly reduces the time and manpower required to paint an aircraft tail.

Alaska Airlines' new orca livery. Alaska Airlines

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines just unveiled its newest aircraft paint job that highlights the nature and landscape that surrounds its Pacific Northwest headquarters.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet features the powerful orca whale, which has been a symbol of the West Coast for thousands of years and a prominent figure in many native cultures and belief systems.

Teague's Air Tahiti Nui livery. Teague

Alaska's new livery was created by graphic design consultancy Teague, which has come up with hundreds of paint jobs for airlines across the world, like Air Tahiti Nui's Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Alaska Airlines Disney plane. Alaska Airlines

The company has collaborated with Alaska for over two decades to create special liveries, like all of the airline's Disney planes...

Alaska Airlines' Salmon-Thirty-Salmon livery. Alaska Airlines

...and its King Salmon aircraft painted on a 737-800, dubbed "The Salmon-Thirty-Salmon."

While this is not Teague's first rodeo, the project introduced an all-new technology that the company had never used before — "direct-to-shape" 3D inkjet printing.

Livery painted using Airbus' "direct printer" technology. Airbus

In 2019, American planemaker Boeing came up with the technology to more-efficiently paint aircraft tails, similar to Airbus' "direct printing" method. It is backed by 120 patents and can reduce the labor time of painting planes from days to just hours.

Painting an American Airlines A321neo. American Airlines/Airbus

According to Teague, when an aircraft is painted, the process involves workers manually spraying each individual color from separate paint guns.

Alaska Airlines Pixar livery. Alaska Airlines

The task is long and tedious. However, Boeing's new printer makes painting the tail faster and easier, saving airlines time and money.

Alaska Airlines. Alaska Airlines

With Alaska having close ties to Washington-based Boeing, the planemaker asked the airline if it would be the first to try the one-of-a-kind technology. Alaska agreed and turned to Teague for graphics.

Teague's Air Tahiti Nui livery project. Teague

"Livery design is a specialized technical skill that we've honed over decades," Katie Ryan, Teague's livery and communications design manager, told Insider. "Collaborating with pioneering partners like Boeing and Alaska Airlines to pilot new technologies that stretch the boundaries of our craft is the type of challenge we look forward to."

Teague's Alaska livery design process. Teague

The process started with sketches, and Teague's design team came up with several concepts, like West Coast birds, the northern lights, orcas, and an octopus.

Designing Alaska Airlines new orca livery. Teague

Eventually, Alaska and the team decided the orca would be a "perfect fit" for the new MAX jet.

Northern lights and orca concept. Teague

The company came up with several livery options involving the killer whale, including one with the northern lights…

Sea life livery. Teague

…another with sea life and birds…

Orcas in the ocean. Teague

…a third with several orcas in an ocean scene…

Tribal concept. Teague

…a fourth with tribal patterns…

Illustrated orcas. Teague

…and a fifth with illustrated orcas on the fuselage.

Sketching the orca for the Alaska livery. Teague

Because the new inkjet technology would be used on the plane's 24-foot tall tail, the company decided it would be best to print an actual photograph to "showcase the color blending capabilities" of the printer.

Alaska Airlines orca livery. Alaska Airlines

After many reviews, Teague chose Jane Cogan's photo of a vertically posed orca. Cogan is a retired Boeing engineer who volunteers with the Center for Whale Research on San Juan Island in northwest Washington.

Completed tail with crew. Teague

To develop the image, the printer was simply mounted and turned on. The orca was revealed "line-by-line" and, after 12 hours, both sides of the tail were complete.

Painting an American Airlines A321neo livery. The process took eight days and required 200 rolls of masking tape, 125 gallons of paint, and 16 different colors. American Airlines/Airbus

According to the company, the half-day it took for the inkjet printer to work its magic was nothing compared to the days and significant manpower the job typically requires.

Source: Teague , American just received its 46th Airbus A321neo jet. Here's how the airline's popular aircraft is assembled in Alabama from start to finish.

Alaska Airlines livery in the paint shop. Alaska Airlines

While the inkjet printer is game-changing technology, it can only be used on an aircraft's tail, so the fuselage was hand-painted by Boeing's paint crew.

Designers reviewing livery concepts. Teague

The final livery was chosen from three designs, each created by a different Teague artist. It features an ocean scene with shades of green and blue, and orcas swimming through the water and popping through the surface on the tail.

To prepare the fuselage for painting, Teague's Catia team stepped in to figure out how the design would wrap around the plane's lights, doors, windows, and wings. Once everything was precisely fitted, the files were sent to Boeing to create stencils for the painters to follow.

Alaska Airlines livery in the paint shop. Alaska Airlines

The completed 737 MAX 9 rolled out of the paint shop in December and was officially debuted by Alaska on February 5. The airline has dubbed the plane "West Coast Wonders."

Jane Cogan's picture. Teague

"This over-whale-ming aircraft honors the beautiful shores we call home, the Southern Resident orca pods that live around our hubs, and our commitment to keeping rivers and oceans healthy for the long term," the airline said on Twitter.

Alaska Airlines net-zero goal. Alaska Airlines

According to the company, it has started a green initiative to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. It plans to do this by renewing its fleet, focusing on operational efficiency, using sustainable aviation fuel, and investing in electric and carbon offsetting technologies.

Northern Pacific Airways Boeing 757 aircraft. Northern Pacific Airways

